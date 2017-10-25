Woman Pays $60 For Plane Ticket To Greece, Ends Up As The Only Passenger

Have you ever gotten onto a plane and wished you were the only one on board because it was SO packed? A Scottish woman on a flight to Greece got to experience just that.

Karon Grieve, an author from Glasgow in southwest Scotland was the only passenger on a 189-seat plane and said she paid only $60 for the Jet2 airlines flight.

Grieve said it felt “totally surreal.” “The crew arrived — the pilot, first officer and the air stewards. And they all knew my name,” she said. “They all came on and said, ‘Hi Karen, how are you?’ They were all laughing and saying I’ve got my own private jet.”

Grieve described how she struggled to keep her composure because a full plane or not, the crew still had to go through the safety procedures prior to take off. “The girl stood up and was doing the whole thing and she said she had to do it, it’s a legal requirement,” Grieve said. “She had to do the whole thing in front of me, and I was the only one sitting there. “I couldn’t stop laughing. I just keeled over laughing.” The flight on Sunday was the last one from Glasgow to the Greek island of Crete this year. It’s “not unusual for the final outbound flight of the season to have fewer bookings than normal,” a Jet2 spokeswoman said. “We’re delighted that Karon got to experience our VIP customer service.”

