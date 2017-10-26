Be Aware Of Marijuana ‘Gummies’ While Trick-Or-Treating

Yikes! That definitely wouldn’t be good at all!

In New Jersey, a county official warns parents and trick-or-treaters to look out for a marijuana “gummie” candy.

The Department of Health in New Jersey says that the presence of this type of “candy” could be in your children’s baskets.

“Parents need to be aware and check for unusual candy packaging. If they suspect their child has received marijuana candy they should immediately contact their local police department,” explained Jim Jefferson, Liason to the Addictions Task Force in New Jersey.

Be watchful of your children’s candy. Be sure to review each and every one of them before they eat them.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via FOX4