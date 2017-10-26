Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids, And Tootsie Pops Are The Most Popular Candies Nationwide; Starburst Reigns Supreme In Texas

It’s that magical time of year when our dreams are filled with the buckets full of candy we’re hoping to score Halloween night.

Everybody has their favorite sweets and treats, and The Candy Store was able to go back and collect over ten years worth of data to find out each state’s most popular candy of choice. They’ve been sending bulk orders to all 50 states, plus Canada, for over a decade, and their tight relationships with other candy distributors and manufacturers have led to these findings.

Nationwide, Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids, and Tootsie Pops are the most popular in the most states, and for Texas, we like to nibble down in some Starburst!

Check out the map below!

The Candy Store wrote about Texas:

Texas’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. It’s no surprise in the Lone Star state that Starbursts have made it to the #1 spot. Almost 2,000,000 pounds of Starburst are consumed in Texas around Halloween. Last year’s winner, Reese’s cups, retain the #2 spot. Texans can proudly stock up on Starbursts for trick-or-treaters, but might be best to offer them more than a lone starburst!

Via Candy Store