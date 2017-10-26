Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids, And Tootsie Pops Are The Most Popular Candies Nationwide; Starburst Reigns Supreme In Texas

Filed Under: candy, candy store, Halloween, local, Popular, State, survey, Texas, trick or treat
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It’s that magical time of year when our dreams are filled with the buckets full of candy we’re hoping to score Halloween night.

Everybody has their favorite sweets and treats, and The Candy Store was able to go back and collect over ten years worth of data to find out each state’s most popular candy of choice.  They’ve been sending bulk orders to all 50 states, plus Canada, for over a decade, and their tight relationships with other candy distributors and manufacturers have led to these findings.

Nationwide, Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids, and Tootsie Pops are the most popular in the most states, and for Texas, we like to nibble down in some Starburst!

Check out the map below!

The Candy Store wrote about Texas:

Texas’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year.  It’s no surprise in the Lone Star state that Starbursts have made it to the #1 spot.  Almost 2,000,000 pounds of Starburst are consumed in Texas around Halloween.  Last year’s winner, Reese’s cups, retain the #2 spot.  Texans can proudly stock up on Starbursts for trick-or-treaters, but might be best to offer them more than a lone starburst!

Via Candy Store

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live