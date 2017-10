Demi Lovato Announces Tour Dates With DJ Khaled In 2018

Starting in 2018 Demi Lovato will be going on the road for her new concert tour and she’s bringing a special guest with her: DJ Khaled!

They’ll be performing in 20 cities across the country from February to March. Check out the list of tour dates below!

2/26/18 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA

2/28/18 – SAP Center in San Jose, CA

3/2/2018 – The Forum in Inglewood, CA

3/3/2018 – MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

3/4/2018 – Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ

3/7/2018 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

3/9/2018 – Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

3/10/2018 – Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

3/13/2018 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

3/14/2018 – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

3/16/2018 – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

3/17/2018 – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC

3/19/2018 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON

3/21/2018 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

3/23/2018 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

3/24/2018 – Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

3/26/2018 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

3/28/2018 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

3/30/2018 – American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

3/31/2018 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

-source via eonline.com