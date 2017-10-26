Demi Lovato Reveals What She’s Sorry (And NOT Sorry) For On Ellen’s “Show Me More Show”

Ellen DeGeneres will often have her guests participate on her YouTube exclusive “Show Me More Show.” It’s a chance for fans to see some of the things that didn’t make it to air.

For this edition, Demi Lovato participated in a game of “Sorry, Not Sorry,” where she was presented a variety of scenarios, and determined whether or not you should feel sorry or not for doing them.

Among the quandaries highlighted were snoring on airplanes, having an emo phase, showing some skin, and flashing a little underboob. Lovato also revealed some more personal facts as well, including when she fell in love with Joe Jonas, and more about her documentary, Simply Complicated.

Check out the video below!

Via Teen Vogue