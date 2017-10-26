Eminem Will Donate ‘Lose Yourself’ Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

By Scott T. Sterling

After winning a lawsuit against a New Zealand political party for unauthorized use of his song “Lose Yourself,” Eminem has revealed that he’ll be donating the any of the money he receives to hurricane relief.

Related: Eminem Wins Court Battle Against New Zealand Political Party

“Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case,” a rep for Eminem told Variety. “Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same.”

8 Mile Style is the music publisher who controls some of Eminem’s early catalog, they are also the entity that filed the lawsuit. They were awarded $600,000 (around $415,000 U.S.) in the copyright case against New Zealand’s conservative National party, which used a song found to be similar to his hit “Lose Yourself” in a 2014 election advertisement.