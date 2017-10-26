How Old Is Too Old To Go Out Trick or Treating?

Filed Under: age limit, candy, Children, Costumes, dress up, free candy, Halloween, Teenagers, Trick Or Treating

Well, it depends who you ask!

In a town in Canada, they’re drawing a fine line of who gets to go out trick-or-treating. Just this passed September, they ruled that only children under the age of 16 could get candy.

If you’re 16 and older, they will fine you up to $200! That’s so crazy right?

Here in the U.S., teens from ages 12-16 usually stop dressing up for Halloween, though they can still do it if they wanted to.

“The big concers I have are that younger kids get priority,” says Lizzie Post. “You want to make sure younger kids are getting the chance and the opportunity, but I don’t want to discourage teens from enjoying this as long they’re behaving well.”

Thoughts?

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via TIME

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live