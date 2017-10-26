News Crew Suffers After Eating One Potato Chip Made From Carolina Reaper Pepper

Filed Under: carolina reaper, chip, food, funny, hot, one chip challenge, potato-chip, Spicy, video, vomit
(Photo by BIJU BORO/AFP/Getty Images)

One potato chip?  That’s not difficult at all.

Well how about a chip made from the hottest pepper in the world, the Carolina Reaper?  Still, you might think it easy, but you have no idea!

A news team in Denver all attempted the One Chip Challenge at the same time, and there were varying levels of success amongst the five newscasters.  Poor, poor Natalie!

On second thought, coffee probably wasn’t the best liquid to counter the heat from the chip.  If you want to attempt your own One Chip Challenge, you can purchase them HERE!

Via BroBible

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live