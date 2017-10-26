Saudi Arabia Grants Citizenship To Female Robot

(Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Sophia, a humanoid robot, has become the first of her kind to be officially granted citizenship by a nation.

Saudi Arabia gave the AI citizenship on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 before the Future Investment Initiative that is being held in the capital city of Riyadh.

Sophia was first introduced to the world in 2016 at the SXSW festival by Hanson Robotics.  At the festival David Hanson asked Sophia, “Do you want to destroy humans?…Please say ‘no.'” blankly Sophia responded, “OK. I will destroy humans.”

Check out the video of Sophia below from the Future Investment Initiative.

-source via businessinsider.com

