Selena Gomez On Bestie Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” Album: “It’s So Inspiring.”

Taylor Swift and her team have kept extremely quite on any details about her upcoming album, Reputation. We’re in love with the songs we’ve heard so far, but we’ve only received a bite, and we’re ready for the full meal.

One of the few people outside of Swift and her team who have heard the album in full is Level 1 Swift-Squad member, Selena Gomez. Speaking with Beats 1, Gomez gave her honest review of Reputation, and if we take her word for it, the wait for the Swift album to drop will be well worth it.

When host Zane Lowe asked Gomez if she had heard Reputation, and if it was incredible, Gomez answered, “Would you expect anything less? It’s so inspiring. It’s really cool to surround yourself with people who are inspiring and changing the way they dictate what they love, whether it’s acting or music, and she’s one of those people who will continue to do that.”

Gomez revealed Swift personally played the album for her, adding, “I obviously love her so much and I want her to do what she does. She’s killing it, and it’s everything you would want and more. So, [I’m] very proud, and obviously [a] major fan.”

Reputation hits shelves November 10!

Via MTV