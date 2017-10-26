Texas Dentist Captures Emotional Reveal After Fixing Abuse Survivor’s Teeth For Free

Kyleigha Scott was getting a wisdom tooth removed at Marshall Family Dental when Dr. Kenny Wilstead asked why one of her front teeth was broken.

Scott explained to Dr. Wilstead that her ex-boyfriend head butted her, and she was hoping to get it fixed when she received her tax return. Rather than wait, Dr. Wilstead offered to fix her tooth right there for free.

After the procedure, which only took about ten minutes, was complete, Dr. Wilstead captured the emotional reveal as Scott saw her mended smile for the first time.

Dr. Wilstead wrote on Facebook that this was “a moment [he] will cherish forever. Both videos are love.”

