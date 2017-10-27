A Third Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Allegations Against George H.W. Bush

On Thursday, news broke that George H.W. Bush had issued two different apologies after being accused by two different women that he sexually assaulted them. Actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick had very similar stories involving a dirty joke and a butt grab.

Well, now we have a third woman who has come forward. Author Christina Baker Kline in an op-ed piece for Slate said…

“‘You wanna know my favorite book?’ he whispered. I had to lean close to hear him. President Bush put his arm around me, low on my back. His comic timing was impeccable. ‘David Cop-a-feel,’ he said, and squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo. Instinctively, I swiped his hand away.”

Apparently this happened back in 2014 while she was attending a Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy fundraiser.

 

