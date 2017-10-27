All The Hidden Messages You May Have Missed In Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It” Video

Swift just premiered the music video for her hit, “Ready For It,” and it already has amassed over 3 million view on YouTube.

From its drop, fans all over the world have been analyzing and picking up on little details and easter eggs they noticed in the video, including PLENTY of references to her romances, both past and present!

Check out the biggest easter eggs people were able to catch in the video for “Ready For It” below!

1- Shout outs to her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

Taylor and Joe's birth years, 1989 and 1991 written on the wall. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/2yij2uZglh — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 27, 2017

Ok and that clearly says “Joseph” with a halo on it. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/KvxgorP17K — Joy🖤✨ (@smilesandswifts) October 27, 2017

Taylor punches in the numbers 21 and Joe's birthday is Feb 21st 🤔 #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/qc6fJcoDwC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

2-Snakes

OMG. The characters 蛇年 is Chinese for "Year of the Snake," which is the zodiac year @taylorswift13 was born in. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/bAWOUljvRb — Evelyn Lee (@theevelynlee) October 27, 2017

3-Secret Messages written on the walls

Taylor liked a post on Tumblr about secret messages on the walls ▪️All Eyes On Us

▪️UR Gorgeous

▪️This Is Enough

▪️I Love You In Secret pic.twitter.com/a5vAA3EnLy — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

4-“Breaking Free from the Media’s Perception

They (the media) trapped Taylor in a cage to hurt and manipulate her all they wanted. But soon SHE BROKE FREE.#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/VCusFhxUCI — summer (@slaylorstan) October 27, 2017

#ReadyForItMusicVideo What I took from it is that Taylor freed herself from how others view her life on display. @JosephKahn @taylorswift13 — Chris (@ChrisCrocker) October 27, 2017

Taylor sets herself free from what the media depicts her to be. Powerful video and she slays it! @taylornation13 #ReadyForItMusicVideo ❤ pic.twitter.com/FEjrR78TOi — Kara Lyn Rumley (@kararumley) October 27, 2017

5-One of her ex-boyfriends, Calvin Harris

6-Old vs New Taylor

Is it just me, or what? I think this scene from the trailer of #ReadyForItMusicVideo looks familiar to me. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/xveg2Pmpo1 — ✨ERK🐍✨ (@earkkky13) October 23, 2017

bad blood // ready for it pic.twitter.com/keMHiQLo2e — AT (@archivetay) October 23, 2017

7-A White Horse, referring to her song “White Horse” from her 2008 album, Fearless.

White Horse..

Blank Space..

Bad Blood.. Too much Memories waaah#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/iyzYx6oIzb — Andrei Daquis (@Reiand13) October 27, 2017

BLANK SPACE VS. READY FOR IT#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/auHxR0IViy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) October 27, 2017

The old horse can't come to the phone right now. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/x4kTMwTbZs — melissa🌩🐍💕 (@swiftlymelissa) October 27, 2017

8-Gold Plane from “Look What You Made Me Do”

9-Her Makeup Obsession

Reputation hits stores November 10!

Via People