All The Hidden Messages You May Have Missed In Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It” Video

Swift just premiered the music video for her hit, “Ready For It,” and it already has amassed over 3 million view on YouTube.
From its drop, fans all over the world have been analyzing and picking up on little details and easter eggs they noticed in the video, including PLENTY of references to her romances, both past and present!
Check out the biggest easter eggs people were able to catch in the video for “Ready For It” below!
1- Shout outs to her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn
2-Snakes
3-Secret Messages written on the walls
4-“Breaking Free from the Media’s Perception
5-One of her ex-boyfriends, Calvin Harris
6-Old vs New Taylor
7-A White Horse, referring to her song “White Horse” from her 2008 album, Fearless.
8-Gold Plane from “Look What You Made Me Do”
9-Her Makeup Obsession
Reputation hits stores November 10!
