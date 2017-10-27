Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable #TBT Pics Of Herself & Hubby Eric Johnson

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

We love a good throwback pic! There’s just nothing better than seeing a celebrity embrace an awkward phase of life.

However, if you’re Jessica Simpson…apparently you don’t have any of those pics. Don’t worry though, she was more than happy to share an adorably hilarious TBT pic of her hubby Eric Johnson, who looks so old, yet so young. Does that make sense?

When Texas meets Boston #TBT

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Seriously, Jess has barely changed! As for Eric, that coat and tie are legit.

Jessica also threw this pic out a few weeks ago.

You can thank @ashleesimpsonross for my sweet bangs 💇🏼😬 #TBT #puberme #PuertoRicoRelief

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

We love the glasses!

