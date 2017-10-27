Man Locked Inside Store Beer Cooler Stays And Has A Party For One

A man in Wisconsin this week got himself locked inside a store’s beer cooler overnight. Most people might have panicked, but not this guy!

He enjoyed it and basically had a drinking party for one.

The man told police he went to Kwik Trip looking to buy some beer but instead got himself trapped inside the walk-in cooler after it became locked around 11:50 p.m. that night.

Instead of banging on the glass door like most of us would in an attempt to be let out, he decided to stay inside all night and drink all night.

Employees found out about him after a customer told them that a man was inside around 5:50 a.m. the following morning.

After they let him out, he left without paying for what he drank which included an 18 ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt liquor. He also fell over a stack of 30-can beer packs, breaking three cases open.

Because he left without paying, he was issued a misdemeanor citation for retail theft.

