Snapchat Will Transport You to the Upside Down With Their New ‘Stranger Things’ Filter

It’s finally here. The day we’ve all been waiting for. Netflix has officially released season 2 of Stranger Things, and if you’re like us reading this in an office, you probably can’t wait to get home and binge watch this greatness. In celebration of the season’s release, Netflix has teamed up with Snapchat to release a unique filter that will transport you to the ‘Upside Down’.

The filter is Netflix’s first-of-its-kind 3D World Lens on Snapchat that creates an augmented reality experience just in time for the release of the new season. With this filter Snapchatters can actually take a tour of Joyce’s memorable living room from the show. The interactive filter allows users to experience the various elements of the room. For example, you can walk around the room and find different Easter eggs, which can be brought to life with the augmented reality technology Snapchat has provided. You can also tap the fairy lights on your phone screen and they will light up.

The other filter that has been added is the upside down facial filter which deck’s you out in Eleven’s signature look, nosebleed and all.