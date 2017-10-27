There’s a Hairy Man Competition Every Year in Round Rock Texas

Did you know there was a hairy man contest here in Texas?

About 6,000 people attend the event in Round Rock and it’s been going on now for 23 years. The event lasts a day and consists of a a 5k run, costume contest and live music and of course the crowing of the hairiest man. This is all in honor of the legendary hairy man that once roamed the Round Rock area back in the Pioneer days. Jared MacDonald was declared the winner and was awarded $500. “It’s very flattering to hear people cheering and screaming for you,” said MacDonald. “But it is also a little surreal to be applauded for your hair.” Now that you know about the hairiest man competition will you sign up or sign your friends up for next year?