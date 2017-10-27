Tony Romo Commentating A Kitten Running On The Field Will Be The Best Highlight This Football Season

Last night, the Baltimore Ravens absolutely trounced the Miami Dolphins in a 40-0 drubbing on Thursday Night Football.

One of the only real highlights of the game came just after the Dolphins’ final failed play of the game. A stray kitten ran onto the field, and our own Tony Romo was there to make the call! Romo has had plenty of shining moments in his first year in the commentator’s booth, but there is no doubt his call of the kitten will be at the top of the list!

Tony Romo analyzing the cat on the field is peak Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/MPhCaHtZQF — Morgan Bagg (@MorganBagg) October 27, 2017

No one is certain how the kitten made its way onto the field, and frankly, everybody is probably thankful it did because the game truly was awful.

Still no explanation as to how this cat got on the field. Definitely the most entertaining part of Thursday Night Football though. pic.twitter.com/C36h44km8w — Jack Bardsley (@BostonsBigFour) October 27, 2017

Someone needs to sign this player right meow pic.twitter.com/ZLKU7jSN5g — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2017

Via Huffington Post