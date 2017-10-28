Justin Beiber Reaches Out To Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Weighs In

Filed Under: celebrities, Exes, Friends, Justin Beiber, relationships, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

As you know, Selena Gomez needed a kidney transplant because she is battling with lupus.

Someone told Beiber that she was undergoing surgery and panicked. So he reached out to her and have been in contact since.

“Justin has been in constant contact with Selena and they have a great, friendly relationship,” sources say. “She is trying not to overdo it with seeing him, as she doesn’t want to upset Abel.”

Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd says that he understands the situation and is really calm about it.

My question is, is it okay to be friends with your ex?

 

Marco A. Salinas

Source via E! News

