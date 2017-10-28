Oklahoma City Thunder’s Plane Gets Hit By A Bird Mid-Air

Filed Under: Airplane, basketball, delta airlines, NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder, Team

Delta Airlines released a statement after flying the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team to Chicago.

“Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma CIty Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance team are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”

We still don’t know what hit the plane but Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony writes on his Instagram saying, “What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is safe, Though. ‘All Praise Due’ #ThunderStrong”

No injuries were reported.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via CBS Sports 

