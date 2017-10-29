Lawsuit Settled Between Steve Aoki And An Injured Fan

Steve Aoki and his signature flying cakes got him in trouble when Raymond Collins slipped and suffered a serious head injury.

Barry Thompson, representing Aoki says “Steve loves and is extremely dedicated to his fans. He was concerned to hear that Raymond Collins had fallen at his show after a long day and night celebrating with friends at a bachelor party.”

No clue how much was the settlement, but it sounds expensive.

If you wanna know what he does to the cakes, well the video above is a contemplation of his thrown cakes.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TMZ