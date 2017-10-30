After 10 Months The Weeknd And Selena Gomez Are Officially Over

After ten months of what seemed like a match made in Hollywood heaven, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have officially called it quits.

E! News confirmed the couple’s break up today.   They also learned it was a decision that was months in the making.

One source says,  “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider said. “They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor.”

“They are still talking and will remain friends.  They have been very grown-up about it.”  The source added.

