Apparently There’s a Problem With the Apple & Google Burger Emoji

There’s a new kind of burger war brewing and has nothing to do with how they taste.

A Twitter user has pointed out and started a discussion of the order of ingredients on the burger emoji on both Google and Apple devices. Apparently both burgers are arranged incorrectly. Both emoji’s are different. Mashable points out that Google’s version of the emoji places the cheese underneath the burger, with the lettuce leaf on top of all the other ingredients. Meanwhile, Apple’s version has the cheese placed atop the burger, with lettuce underneath the patty. Many online believe the cheese should be on top on the meat instead of underneath, and that the lettuce should be placed on top of tomato instead of underneath the meat. Google’s CEO sent a tweet out stating they will address the concern on Monday. What order should the ingredients go on a burger? Let us know in the comments.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato – so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017