Gwyneth Paltrows Halloween Costume Spoils The End of Seven

Filed Under: Gwyneth Paltorw, Halloween, Seven
She’s the only one who can actually wear this costume.

Spoiler alert! If you’ve seen the movie seven keep reading, If you haven’t then you might want to stop. Paltrow had the simplest but most accurate costume of the night. She was her severed head that Kevin Spacey’s character had delivered to Brad Pitt in Seven. What’s in the box? Her pretty head. Paltrow wore a box on head with fragile stickers on the side. She’s the only one who could pull off this costume. She had her boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, go as Spacey’s John Doe. Check out the pic below.

