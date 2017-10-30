Kathy Griffin Records Wild Rant Against Harveys Weinstein and Levin

Kathy Griffin promised YouTube viewers “a hell of a story” over the weekend, and she sure delivered — with a 17-minute rant against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and TMZ honcho Harvey Levin.

Griffin, who got plenty of backlash for her decapitated Donald Trump photo, didn’t hold back in her expletive-filled monologue. She even revealed Levin’s personal phone number. She said she went after the lawyer-turned-gossip-boss because TMZ stories about her feud with Trump encouraged CNN to take away her New Year’s Eve gig earlier this year.

Kathy defended giving out Levin’s digits, saying that her family was “doxxed” by tabloids during her sister’s struggle with cancer that took her life last month.

