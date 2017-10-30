Kevin Spacey Apologizes For Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him; Comes Out In Twitter Post

Actor Anthony Rapp is best known for his long career on Broadway, originating the role of Mark Cohen in Rent. Rapp, 46, has recently made headlines, however, by accusing Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault when Spacey was 26, and he was 14.

Rapp alleges that in 1986, the pair were at a party celebrating the success of their individual Broadway plays. Rapp was starring in Precious Sons alongside Ed Harris and Judith Ivey, and Spacey was finding success opposite Jack Lemmon in Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Rapp claims that one night at Spacey’s Manhattan apartment, She picked him up like a bride, and laid on top of him before Rapp as able to get away.

Rapp admitted all of this for the first time publicly in a tell-all with Buzzfeed, and Spacey tweeted his response to the allegations made.

Spacey wrote, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey also used this time to publicly acknowledge his relationships with both men and women, and to announce that is now living his life as a gay man.

Spacey has received widespread criticism for choosing this time to come out, from celebrities and activists alike.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Coming out as a gay man is not the same thing as coming out as someone who preyed on a 14-year-old. Conflating those things is disgusting — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting a minor has nothing to do with homosexuality. Also, someone should explain this to #KevinSpacey. — Aimee Carrero Rock (@aimeecarrero) October 30, 2017

Via CNN