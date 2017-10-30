Netflix Cancels ‘House Of Cards’ After Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Allegations

Deadline is reporting that after allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted then 14-year-old Anthony Rapp in 1986, Netflix has decided to cancel it’s hit drama starring Spacey, ‘House Of Cards’.

According to the report, Media Rights Capital, who produces ‘House of Cards’ and Netflix have released a joint statement. “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.” the statement read, via Deadline.

Netflix has recently started shooting the sixth season of ‘House Of Cards’ it had been set to debut in mid-2018.