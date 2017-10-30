One Direction Ties The Beatles As The Only Groups With Three Members With Solo #1 Albums

Sorry Beatles fans, as much as you’d like to deny it, there are plenty of similarities between the Fab Four and 1D.

Both groups were at the forefront of various musical movements, with the Beatles being one of the spearheads of the British Invasion, and One Direction starting the boy band re-revolution, both have had massive, record-breaking sales, and now the two groups share another trait unique to only them.

With Niall Horan’s album Flicker debuting atop the Billboard 2o0, One Direction has had three members release solo album that all reached #1, an accomplishment only achieved by one other band, The Beatles!

Harry Styles self titled album appeared at #1 earlier in 2017, and Zayn Malik’s album, Mind of Mine debuted at #1 in 2016. The Beatles’ members, of course, have produced a LOT more #1 albums, with two coming from George Harrison, three from John Lennon, and six from Paul McCartney.

Both groups saw major success when they performed together as well, with One Direction charting #1 four times, and The Beatles hitting #1 19 times.

Former Beatle Ringo Starr has come close, with an album reaching as high as #2 on the Billboard 200. One Directioners Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have yet to release albums, but there is no doubt they will both also reach #1 upon their debuts.

Via Billboard