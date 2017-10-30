Reboot Of ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Is Coming Soon, Original Cast Weighs In

You definitely remember the show, Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Well, it is definitely going to get a reboot in the CW, and the original cast members have their weigh in on the new show.

They were reunited at Stan Lee’s Comic Con in Los Angeles were the original cast members were counted present.

It’s been a little more than 20 years since it premiered and roughly 15 years since it ended, but now a reboot is on its way.

Most of the original cast are excited to see what the new generation will bring to the show.

“We just wish the well,” says Beth Broderick, known on the show as Aunt Zelda. “Good luck. I hope it works out for them. We love the character, we love the show, we love the whole spirit of it, and I wish them well.”

To read the full article and the exclusive interview, click here.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Entertainment Tonight