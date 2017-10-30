Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Spent All Day Sunday Together; The Weeknd Reportedly OK With Friendship

Selena Gomez has been spending a fair amount of time lately with ex, Justin Bieber.

Last week, Bieber and Gomez hung out at Gomez’ home amongst a group of mutual friends and just yesterday, Bieber and Gomez reportedly spent the entire day together, starting with breakfast at a cafe in Westlake Village, before attending church together.

[Video]: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California. (October 29) pic.twitter.com/9qC0sKsCGG — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewBrasil) October 29, 2017

Selena’s boyfriend The Weekend knows the two have been hanging out with each other and a lot lately, and is reportedly cool with them.

When should he start feeling worried, though?

Via TMZ