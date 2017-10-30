Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Spent All Day Sunday Together; The Weeknd Reportedly OK With Friendship

Selena Gomez has been spending a fair amount of time lately with ex, Justin Bieber.
Last week, Bieber and Gomez hung out at Gomez’ home amongst a group of mutual friends and just yesterday, Bieber and Gomez reportedly spent the entire day together, starting with breakfast at a cafe in Westlake Village, before attending church together.
Selena’s boyfriend The Weekend knows the two have been hanging out with each other and a lot lately, and is reportedly cool with them.
When should he start feeling worried, though?
Via TMZ