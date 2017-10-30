Skateboarder May Sue Dr. Phil Over L.A. Accident

Dr. Phil may get slapped with a lawsuit by a skateboarder he hit in an L.A. crosswalk last week.

While Terrence Bambury was not hospitalized after the incident, his lawyer tells TMZ that he sustained a serious shoulder injury and possible head trauma.

The attorney says the TV doctor checked on his client after the collision, but left immediately afterward, while Bambury was still in a state of shock.

Dr. Phil’s rep admits he hit Bambury and will foot his medical bills, but will fight any major lawsuit.