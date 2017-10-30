Sybil’s Weekend Wrap-Up: 10.30.17

If you listen to Fast in the Morning, you might already know the random situations we find ourselves in on a regular basis. Sometimes crazy, sometimes scary, sometimes embarrassing, and almost always fun. On Mondays, let’s re-live it together with my new blog: Weekend Wrap-Up.

FRIDAY

Driving downtown gives me such anxiety. At 11:49am, I drove past my hair salon for a 12pm appointment. 11 minutes to find parking? Should be cake.

But not so much. I drove around one-ways, maneuvered through cyclists, and got fooled by THREE almost parking spots. They either had hidden “No Parking” signs, were in front of a hydrant, or had those weird time limits. Like “Only M-F: 4-6pm.” To top it off, I was driving my husband Richie’s new car (because he traded with me to get my oil changed, get it washed and filled up with gas #HubbyOfTheYear) and his car has that stupid gas-saving feature that I don’t know how to work where your car automatically shuts off when you’re at a red light.

After my appointment, I walked out to the car with fresh hair accompanied by a fresh parking ticket. Does this go on his permanent record? Again, I hate parking downtown.

Went to tan then swung by the house to meet Richie so we could go see the new Jigsaw movie. I’ve seen the past seven so this one was definitely on my to-do list. It was very predictable and had a few plot holes, but at least there was a signature twist at the end.

SATURDAY

I woke up and went to the station early then headed home to get ready for the Metro PCS event in Hurst. Shoutout to our uber driver Bryan who listens every morning and stopped by to say hello!

When I left, there was maaaajor traffic getting back to Dallas so I swung through Jack in the Box to make the time go by faster. I had a super-messy Buffalo Chicken sandwich and the meat had the texture of a hard-boiled egg so it bounced off my teeth. It was a letdown. When I finally got home around 6:30pm, my grand plan was to take a quick nap then go to the Oaklawn Halloween block party and stop by Randi’s first Lizard Lounge gig. None of that happened. I slept until 9am Sunday.

SUNDAY

Had a strange dream that me, Richie, Scotty K and Bret from 93.3, and my friend Jasmine from KSCS were taking an aerobics dance class together. I texted Scotty about it and he suggested I dream about goat yoga next time. As I was trying to tell Richie the story, he interrupted me to ask if the sun shining in the window is what woke me up. I hate being interrupted. It’s happened my entire life by my mom, my sister, everyone I’ve ever worked with in radio, my husband, my friends, etc. I lose my train of thought and then I just give up on whatever I was trying to say. I rolled my eyes and gave an overly-exaggerated sigh when he did it, which set him off, and we didn’t speak until 1 o’clock that afternoon as I was leaving. We said goodbye like nothing happened.

My friend Michelle came over so we could go to Rosé All Day. It was the inaugural event, and I was emceeing. We crushed a bottle of champagne before we even left the house, and I lost my bracelet and broke my sunnies before we even landed at the park. The weather was gorgeous, though. We ran into a bunch of people I hadn’t seen in ages so it was fun. As we were about to leave, these two girls were taking a picture and I told one of them that I loved her outfit. It turns out, she and her husband were the ones throwing the event. So they took us to the VIP area, and we sat there for another glass of wine.

Good times with these girlies at @rose_all_day! CC: @taranicholetx, @michellelamont_, @chellebellebrookshire (📷: @erickaveli) A post shared by Sybil Summers (@sybil1037) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Hank, the party planner, was trying to convince me to stay until 9pm even though my official duties ended at 4pm so we stayed another hour and half or so and then snuck out. When we got home, I thought it would be a great idea to go drunken dog walking which is something I like to do pretty often. Michelle and I Periscoped the whole thing. Just as we were getting back to my house, there was a lady in her front yard who heard us talking about dongs so we threw her on social media for people to see. One thing led to another and before we knew it, we were inside her house, dogs and all. She claimed to be a medium, and in my inebriated state, I thought it would be fun to try to summon my Grandma Hattie. Traci, the medium, shook her hair wildly and mumbled some gibberish as she crossed over. She said Hattie was looking out for me. Drunk Me invited her back over to our house for a drink. Ugh, I hate Drunk Me.

The three of us and two dogs tumbled in the front door as Richie was watching football. I tried to crack open a beer as Michelle was leaving. Richie, being the super-dad he is, told Traci she was nice and all, but I needed to get up for work in the morning so he sent her home. I remember my mom doing that to me as a kid. Hilarious! Thankfully he did, though, because I probably would’ve had 14 more beers while listening to Traci yammer on about ghosts.

Even though he was probably still mad at me because I never apologized for being a bitch that morning, he still put me in pajamas, gave me water, and set my alarm because as I mentioned… he’s #HubbyOfTheYear. I just hope Traci didn’t invite any spirits into our house since we finally got rid of our old ghost, Jerome.

Woke up about nine minutes before my alarm was scheduled to go off at 2am. I was deathly hungry so I made a bowl of quesadilla soup… for breakfast. Not a good decision. It’s been six hours, and I’m still full. And still drunk.

Overall another fun weekend! Let’s meet back here next Monday, shall we? To read last week’s Wrap-Up, click here.

Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7.