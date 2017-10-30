Taylor Swift Proves She Wasn’t Naked In Infamous Scene From”Ready For It” Video

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Last Friday, Taylor Swift released the video for her second single off her upcoming album Reputation “Ready For It.”

We’ve highlighted plenty of the easter eggs true Swifties were able to find that referenced entire career and love life, but there was one particular scene that has caught everybody’s eye.  A hoodied Swift happens upon a seemingly naked, lightning-wielding cyborg Swift

She appears naked, but Swift has just made it perfectly clear that in no way did she shed her clothes for the video shoot.  On her Instagram stories, Swift posted several photos that proved that she was, in fact, wearing a bodysuit, and with some careful editing made it look like she was completely in the buff.

She captioned one of her photos, “It truly warms my heart that people had so much to say about the bodysuit.”

Reputation is set for release November 10th.

Via Billboard

