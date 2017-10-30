There Is A New Hero In Town, And Her Name Is ‘Whatawoman’!

Filed Under: costume, Fort Worth, homemade, local, superhero, Whataburger, Whatawoman

Imagine your love for Whataburger. Now imagine a superhero. Put them together and you get Whatawoman!

She’s definitely getting a lot of attention over social media where Renee Fujii had a creative idea to wear and create a Whatawoman costume.

“It definitely took a little planning,” she says. “I definitely made lots of trips to Whataburger, and I asked them for extra cups, plastic bags and apple pie containers.”

The costume is completely homemade.

During the weekend, she was taking photos in Trinity Park in Fort Worth, where she was getting lots of attention from her costume.

“People were stopping. This one woman wanted to take selfies with her,” her husband Kevin Fujii says. “This is all Renee. She just did it all on her own. She’s just crazy creative with costumes.”

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via Star Telegram

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live