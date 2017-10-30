There Is A New Hero In Town, And Her Name Is ‘Whatawoman’!

Imagine your love for Whataburger. Now imagine a superhero. Put them together and you get Whatawoman!

She’s definitely getting a lot of attention over social media where Renee Fujii had a creative idea to wear and create a Whatawoman costume.

“It definitely took a little planning,” she says. “I definitely made lots of trips to Whataburger, and I asked them for extra cups, plastic bags and apple pie containers.”

The costume is completely homemade.

During the weekend, she was taking photos in Trinity Park in Fort Worth, where she was getting lots of attention from her costume.

“People were stopping. This one woman wanted to take selfies with her,” her husband Kevin Fujii says. “This is all Renee. She just did it all on her own. She’s just crazy creative with costumes.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Star Telegram