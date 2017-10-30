Two American Women and Their Dogs Rescued at Sea After Five Months.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A Taiwanese fishing boat found Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava drifting on a sailboat about 900 miles southeast of Japan.

A U.S. Navy ship based in Japan was dispatched to rescue them on Wednesday morning. The women set sail from Oahu, Hawaii on May 3rd en route to Tahiti, but experienced some mechanical problems which sent then adrift. They sent out distress calls for 98 days but their communication devices were out of range.

The women, who are in good health, were well-prepared for their trip, having water purifiers and a year’s worth of food in case of an emergency.

They say their dogs were a tremendous source of comfort for them. (USA Today)

