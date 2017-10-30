[VIDEO] Astros Fan Who Robbed Woman’s Homerun Catch Was All A Plan

Yes it definitely was! The guy who took the ball from a woman are actually in-laws! The two guys who have the ball are actually brothers and the brothers invited their wives to watch the 5 hour and 17 minute game against the Dodgers.

In an interview with TMZ, he explains what happened that night of the game and if this was all planned out to throw a baseball on the field if LA makes a homerun.

Houston now leads the series 3-2 and are heading back to LA to either play the last game if Houston wins or going to Game 7 if the Dodgers ties the series.

Marco A. Salinas