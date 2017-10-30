Whataburger Customer Gives The Big Middle Chicken Finger To In-N-Out

DISCLAIMER: We just have to clarify, in no way is the following picture affiliated with Whataburger’s feelings toward In-N-Out.

Last week, much to Texas’ chagrin, In-N-Out was named as the favorite fast food chain. Of course, no one believes this is an accurate poll, especially those of us who LOVE Whataburger!

Now, Whataburger hasn’t commented on the study, at least as far as we know. And really, they don’t need to respond. We all know the best burger in Texas comes from Whataburger. However, perhaps subconsciously, this chicken strip sums up their thoughts…

Oh yeah, that’s a big middle chicken finger! Thanks to Reddit user baldalchemist for sharing!

