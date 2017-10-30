Whataburger Customer Gives The Big Middle Chicken Finger To In-N-Out

DISCLAIMER: We just have to clarify, in no way is the following picture affiliated with Whataburger’s feelings toward In-N-Out.

Last week, much to Texas’ chagrin, In-N-Out was named as the favorite fast food chain. Of course, no one believes this is an accurate poll, especially those of us who LOVE Whataburger!

Now, Whataburger hasn’t commented on the study, at least as far as we know. And really, they don’t need to respond. We all know the best burger in Texas comes from Whataburger. However, perhaps subconsciously, this chicken strip sums up their thoughts…

Whataburger’s message to In-N-Out from texas

Oh yeah, that’s a big middle chicken finger! Thanks to Reddit user baldalchemist for sharing!

***Once again, we have to reitorate, this ic in no way reflects to opinions of Whataburger. This photo and opinion comes from a customer, who happened to notice his chicken finger looked like the finger.***

