Demi Lovato Surprises Ellen’s Audience; Acted As Prize Model Princess For Hilarious “What’s In The Box?”

Filed Under: Dallas, Demi Lovato, DFW, Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, funny, local, music, Princess Protection Program, prize model, Surprise, video, what's in the box
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres needed a prize model for another round of “What’s In The Box?”

She didn’t want to pluck somebody from the audience, because, as she told the screaming crowd, “We don’t do this show willy-nilly, like I don’t have anybody so I have to choose an audience member.”  She revealed that she already has a model, and out walks DFW’s own Demi Lovato!

Lovato was tasked with gesturing to the prize boxes presented, and generally do whatever Ellen told her to do.  And it was hilarious!  Demi was wearing this huge ballroom gown, complete with tiara and long gloves, which made it difficult for her to move from one part of the stage to the other.  She stumbled, mispronounced some words, and of course, it was Ellen, so she did not let Demi get away with any of her stumbles and fumbles.  At one point, Ellen told Demi, “It’s a good thing you can sing!”

Check out the segment below!

Via E!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live