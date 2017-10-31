Demi Lovato Surprises Ellen’s Audience; Acted As Prize Model Princess For Hilarious “What’s In The Box?”

Ellen DeGeneres needed a prize model for another round of “What’s In The Box?”

She didn’t want to pluck somebody from the audience, because, as she told the screaming crowd, “We don’t do this show willy-nilly, like I don’t have anybody so I have to choose an audience member.” She revealed that she already has a model, and out walks DFW’s own Demi Lovato!

Lovato was tasked with gesturing to the prize boxes presented, and generally do whatever Ellen told her to do. And it was hilarious! Demi was wearing this huge ballroom gown, complete with tiara and long gloves, which made it difficult for her to move from one part of the stage to the other. She stumbled, mispronounced some words, and of course, it was Ellen, so she did not let Demi get away with any of her stumbles and fumbles. At one point, Ellen told Demi, “It’s a good thing you can sing!”

Check out the segment below!

Via E!