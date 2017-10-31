Here Are All The Halloween Freebies In DFW

(Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

It’s Halloween, but you don’t have to go trick or treating to get freebies. In fact, there are a bunch of restaurants offering up plenty of treats today.

El Fenix has ghostly sopapillas for those of you who choose to dine in. Krispy Kreme has free donuts for those of you who show up in costume.

For the kiddos in costume, stop by Applebees, Cotton Pacth Cafe, Dickey’s, Joe’s Crab Shack, and McAlister’s for a free kid’s meal. Or how about some candy corn pizza at Chuck E. Cheese at the top of every hour.

Click HERE to see the rest of the freebies!

 

 

