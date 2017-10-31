Kanye West Teams with CyHi the Prynce for ‘Dat Side’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kanye West has teamed up with his G.O.O.D. labelmate CyHi the Prynce for the new track “Dat Side,” which features a dominant piano line and a syncopated beat throughout. Lyrically, the song addresses trollers, protesters, groupies and jealous fans.

During Kanye’s rap, he spits, “All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side/ I don’t need no allies, I don’t feel the need to fraternize/ Yeezys in the field, Yeezys; Yeezys in the field now.”

Then West gets more specific, targeting the NFL and racism: ” Made it to the NBA, we in the NFL now/ All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side/ Moved into a neighborhood where I’m the only black guy/ People claim they praying for you/ Really, they be preying on you.”

CyHi the Prynce prepared fans for the collaboration on Monday (Oct. 30) on social media, writing, “Tomorrow will be scary #good & #hiphop will never be the same.”

Listen to “Dat Side,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.