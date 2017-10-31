Katy Perry Brings Fan To Tears After She Vows To Help Bullied 17-Year-Old Sister With Autism

12-year-old Zoe was already crying while she attended Katy Petty’s concert in Kansas City. Zoe told KCTV, “I was crying because I was so excited. I’ve never been to a concert before and Katy Perry is my idol.”
Zoe’s night only got better, as Perry invited her onstage and asked her to make a wish.
Zoe wished for only one thing, for her 17-year-old sister with autism to stop getting bullied at school.
Perry vowed to Zoe, who was in tears, that she would pay a visit to their school in Wichita, Kansas. Zoe continued with KCTV, “I was just freaking out, I was actually up there next to Katy Perry.”
So sweet!
Via People