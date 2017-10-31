MTV’s “Floribama Shore” Promises To Be “Jersey Shore” In The Redneck Riviera

Just in case you didn’t get enough gym, tan, and laundry in your life the first time around, MTV is set to bring the Jersey Shore lifestyle, but this time with a little southern twist.

At the end of November, the world will be introduced to Floribama Shore, a show set to be exactly like its predecessors on Jersey Shore, except maybe for a few more Cowboy boots. The show takes place in the Redneck Riviera, Panama City Beach, Florida, with a bunch of 20-somethings who will no doubt squirm their way into our consciousness so it’ll be impossible to forget who they are.

The teaser trailer offers us nothing, but we all saw five years of Jersey Shore, right. Just imagine that but with southern accents and you probably have a good idea!

Floribama Shore premiers on MTV November 27th!

Via BroBible