Selena Gomez Is Being Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

Two time Billboard 200 chart leader Selena Gomez will be honored at this year’s Women in Music gala as Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

The award winning singer will be joining an all-star group of previous Woman of the Year honorees that include the likes of Lady Gaga, Pink, and last year’s winner, Madonna.

“Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice,” said John Amato, president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group. “She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year.”

-source via billboard.com