Seth MacFarlane Made A Kevin Spacey Joke On Family Guy Back In 2005

Is Seth MacFarlane psychic? Seriously, how does he have all the inside scoop when it comes to Hollywood scandals.

It all started with a YouTube clip from 2013 that went viral where MacFarlane made a Weinstein joke during the Oscar nominations. As it turns out, MacFarlane’s friend Jessica Barth told him her encounter with Harvey Weinstein.

Well, now it would seem that we are looking to Seth MacFarlane again for breaking out the truth. In an episode of Family Guy from 2005, there’s a scene where Stewie is seen running through the mall. As he’s running, he’s screaming…

“Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement! Help me!”

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago… creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

So does that mean Kevin Spacey’s actions have been well-known in Hollywood? Perhaps MacFarlane just has a good gut feeling for these issues?