Star Wars Speeders Raced Through New York This Halloween

I think these guys officially won Halloween.

Jesse Wellens and Casey Neistat are the YouTube stunt makers behind that real world magic carpet and Silver Surfer costume. This Year they’ve topped all their previous designs. The two have been spotted around New York City riding Star Wars Speeders chasing each other just like in Return of the Jedi. “Every year, Jesse and I usually do a video where we ride around the city doing something a little bit crazy. One year it was Aladdin, Silver Surfer, one year we snowboarded around the city. And this year, Jesse had a different idea,” Neistat says in a behind-the-scenes video. The speeders are just bikes Super 73 bikes with reflectors on the wheels and is fitted with speeder armor. Check out their video below.