Tom Brady Says That Drinking Enough Water Will Keep You From Being Sun Burnt

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media during a press conference to address the under inflation of footballs used in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During a new interview for ESPN the Magazine, Tom Brady revealed a little bit of information that we aren’t entirely sure is true.

According to the NFL star, drinking enough water will actually help keep you from being sun burnt.  In the interview Tom talks about his water drinking habits by waking up at 6 a.m. and drinks about 20 ounces of purified water amplified with TB12 electrolytes.  He says the combination makes him so well-hydrated that “even with adequate exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned.”

He also said that he goes to bed at 9 p.m. in a room uncontaminated by technology or pet dander.  Of course he has water by his bedside while sleeping in TB12 “bioceramic recovery wear.”

However, our advice is to just stick with some plain Jane SPF 30.

-source via eonline.com

 

