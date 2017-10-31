Tom Brady Says That Drinking Enough Water Will Keep You From Being Sun Burnt

During a new interview for ESPN the Magazine, Tom Brady revealed a little bit of information that we aren’t entirely sure is true.

According to the NFL star, drinking enough water will actually help keep you from being sun burnt. In the interview Tom talks about his water drinking habits by waking up at 6 a.m. and drinks about 20 ounces of purified water amplified with TB12 electrolytes. He says the combination makes him so well-hydrated that “even with adequate exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned.”

He also said that he goes to bed at 9 p.m. in a room uncontaminated by technology or pet dander. Of course he has water by his bedside while sleeping in TB12 “bioceramic recovery wear.”

However, our advice is to just stick with some plain Jane SPF 30.

-source via eonline.com