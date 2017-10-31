Wendy Williams Passes Out In Halloween Costume On Live TV

Filed Under: Halloween costume, overheat, passed out, The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams
(Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

That’s pretty scary.

The talk show host was about to start a costume segment when she passed out. Wendy began to stutter her words, then wobble before she fell to the floor. The camera man ran to assist her before fading to black. Williams returned to finish the show, siting that she overheated in her costume. “That was not a stunt,” Williams said, “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.” A rep for The Wendy Williams Show told ET Williams is now “feeling much better.” The rep said in a statement.”She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.” You can see the clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live