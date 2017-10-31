Wendy Williams Passes Out In Halloween Costume On Live TV

That’s pretty scary.

The talk show host was about to start a costume segment when she passed out. Wendy began to stutter her words, then wobble before she fell to the floor. The camera man ran to assist her before fading to black. Williams returned to finish the show, siting that she overheated in her costume. “That was not a stunt,” Williams said, “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.” A rep for The Wendy Williams Show told ET Williams is now “feeling much better.” The rep said in a statement.”She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.” You can see the clip below.

Wow @WendyWilliams fainted on today's show. "That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out." pic.twitter.com/DsuwcS63Ye — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 31, 2017