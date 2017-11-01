Bride Has Toes Broken And Tendons Severed In Order To Fit Into Perfect Shoes For Wedding

Stephanie Househam was determined to wear a nice pair of shoes to her wedding.

The 30-year-old had only ever been able to wear sneakers her whole life, due to being born with a claw toe. In an interview with The Sun, Stephanie said,” Every pair of shoes I tried on it just would not fit – my toe literally hung out of the top of every shoe. I’d had enough, and I just wanted nice shoes for my wedding.”

Stephanie took drastic measures in order to get her wish, too. She visited her doctors, who explained the procedure would be simple enough; they just had to snap all of her tendons and break her toe. Easy.

Last November, she had the procedure, which left her in a walking boot and unable to work for six weeks. The claw toe was positioned with a pin, which eventually fell out after it was all healed. The boot came off in January, and five months later, Stephanie had the wedding of her dreams.

Plus, she no longer is forced to wear only sneakers. She says, “Now I’ve bought so many more shoes – I’ve got so much more than what I had! It was definitely worth it.”

Via Yahoo!