Compnay in Japan Gives Non-Smokers 6 Extra Days Off To Compensate For Cigarette Breaks

That’s one way to kick the habit.

Piala Inc., a Tokyo-based organization is gives their employee’s who don’t smoke cigarettes 6 extra days of vacation. A spokesperson for the company tells The Telegraph “One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems, and our CEO saw the comment and agreed, so we are giving nonsmokers some extra time off to compensate.” The company’s office is on the 29th floor, and all who smoke were told to do so on the ground floor. Each smoke break would take up to 15 minutes. 4 of the company’s 130 employees have already kicked the habit while 30 of them have taken advantage of the extra days. Piala Inc CEO Takao Asuka hopes the incentive encourages other employees to quit smoking, “I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion.” What do you think of the company’s decision to compensate those who don’t take a smoke break?