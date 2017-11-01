Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Secretly Get Married?

Recently the Hollywood power couple that is Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were spotted enjoying some down time on Tybee Island off the coast of Georgia. Of course there are pictures of the pair enjoying their time together, but that’s not what we’re interested in. We’re more interested in the new rings the couple are wearing IN the photos!

So this leaves us with a huge question: did the couple secretly get married??

Imagine @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth getting married on Tybee Island where they first met pic.twitter.com/jnCI0AL7PM — Ashley (@EternalSmiler) November 1, 2017

Or it very well could be an engagement ring he got for himself. Either way we’re dying to know!

-source via elitedaily.com